DA's Msimanga: ANC trying to access municipal funds ahead of 2024 elections

The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Solly Msimanga said that the party would approach the court to challenge the procedural aspects that lead to Phalatse's removal and the election of her replacement, the African National Congress (ANC)'s Dada Morero.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has again cried foul in the wake of Mpho Phalatse's removal from the position of Joburg mayor, saying that coalition parties did not stick to an agreement to conduct a roles analysis before the motion of no confidence vote took place.

The DA's Solly Msimanga said that the party would approach the court to challenge the procedural aspects that lead to Phalatse's removal and the election of her replacement, the African National Congress (ANC)'s Dada Morero.

He's reiterated the DA's position that the ANC was trying to get access to municipal finances ahead of the next round of elections.

"Because 2024 is around the corner and they need access to money to run their campaign and we are going to continue to fight by ensuring that power doesn't return to those that have proven to be corrupt," Msimanga said.