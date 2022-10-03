Busa: New Eskom board now has capacity to turn utility around

The new board was announced last week with Mpho Makwana chairperson.

CAPE TOWN - Business Unity South Africa (Busa) on Monday said the newly appointed Eskom board members must be given space to do their jobs.

Busa environment and energy manager Happy Khambule said the new board had the capacity and the skills to turn things around at the power utility.

“We are hoping the board will do what is necessary; we need to give it time to prove that it is able to on the core mandate that it needs to provide. The first step here is that you have a fully capacitated board that finally has 13 members.”

Khambule said the previous board didn't do well due to political interference: “The board had a very challenging time; not only had it been able to fill the roles that were open, but those of those who left. So, they were doing above and beyond what was necessary of them but at the same time, not necessarily delivering on the core mandate which was to provide the kind of accountability and oversight on the management or executive.”