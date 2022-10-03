ANC employees to picket outside Luthuli House over unpaid salaries

They picketed outside Luthuli House last month but their salaries have still not been paid.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) employees said that they would picket outside Luthuli House in Johannesburg on Monday to demand that the party paid their outstanding salaries.

The employees have also vowed to implement a national shutdown.

Disgruntled ANC workers are hoping that their protest this time will yield better results than before.

The workers have not been paid salaries in three months and are tired of working without pay.

The picket comes ahead of the ANC's national elective conference in December and workers say they may opt to disrupt the conference.

They said that it was unfair to be drowning in debt due to unpaid salaries while members of the national executive committee were paid.

Led by an ANC staff representative committee, the workers will have talks with the Luthuli House management to try and reach common ground.