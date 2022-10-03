ActionSA signals end of Ekurhuleni coalition: ‘We must confront reality’

The party said it had already warned its members in that council to prepare for a takeover by a new African National Congress-Economic Freedom Fighters coalition.

CAPE TOWN - ActionSA on Monday said the writing was on the wall for Ekurhuleni’s minority coalition after the ousting of its partnership in Johannesburg late in September.

ActionSA said it was being unfairly blamed by the Democratic Alliance (DA) for the collapse of the governing structure in the Johannesburg City Council, and that it was of the DA's own making.

ActionSA did not only signal the beginning of the end of the minority coalition in the Ekurhuleni City Council, the party said it was also keeping a close watch on the outcome of investigations involving Tshwane Mayor, Randall Williams, which could impact its support of the coalition in that council.

ActionSA provincial chairperson Bongani Baloyi said: “Ekurhuleni, we must confront reality. We’ve prepared our guys this past weekend we’ve prepared our structures in Ekurhuleni of what is going to happen, so they must not be surprised when that happens.”

Baloyi said if the DA’s national leadership had not interfered in the discussions for an Inkatha Freedom Party speaker in the Johannesburg City Council, the events of Friday could have been avoided.

“It’s unfortunate; I think had it been left to mayor Mpho [Phalatse], we would still be having a coalition government in Johannesburg," Baloyi said.

Coalition parties were expected to meet on Monday night to discuss the way forward in the two remaining Gauteng municipalities where they still govern.

