ActionSA says it won’t take fall for DA-led coalition collapsing in Joburg

Addressing issues that led to the ousting of the coalition the party said, for now, it needed a break from the DA.

CAPE TOWN - ActionSA on Monday said it's laughable that it's being blamed by the Democratic Alliance (DA) for collapsing their partnership in the City of Johannesburg.

Despite its differences with the DA, it's praised ousted Mayor Mpho Phalatse saying she did well to hold the coalition together for as long as she did.

ActionSA said it won’t take the fall for the coalition being ousted in the City of Johannesburg.

National chairperson Michael Beaumont said its absence from Friday’s council meeting was irrelevant.

“Every single turn, we have voted with the coalition even when we were in disagreement with the approach taken,” Beaumont said.

ActionSA said it backed the DA’s candidate for speaker and that it was the Patriotic Alliance who was opposed.

The party’s Gauteng provincial chairperson Bongani Baloyi said if the DA heeded its proposal supported by other coalition parties for the speaker position to be awarded to the Inkatha Freedom Party, the coalition would have been saved.

“The moment was to choose power, position or do you choose stabilising the coalition and ensuring that it lasts for the next four years, and they chose power and position and lost everything.”

The party said it would move forward as an independent party in the Johannesburg council.

