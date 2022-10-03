Acting Public Protector Gcaleka: Phala Phala probe not taking a long time

The matter has landed on the desk of the Public Protector's office after requests were made for her to investigate the president in connection with money stolen on his farm in 2020.

JOHANNESBURG - Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka said that the Phala Phala investigation was not taking long as argued by some political parties.

The matter has turned into a political hot topic among parties, with many calling for the president to account.

Gcaleka said investigations should be conducted meticulously.

"Parties, by the way, it's not the first time that they have lodged complaints in terms of and they are very well aware that they are matters which have taken a shorter period of time."