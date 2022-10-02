YONELA DIKO: Renewables agent De Ruyter is distracting from fixing Eskom

OPINION

According to Stats SA's Electricity, Gas and Water Supply Industry 2019 report and its P4141 - Electricity Generated and Available for Distribution Report July 2021, South Africa is producing less electricity in year 2019 than in 2010. In fact, in 2020, South Africa produced less electricity than in 2004.

The decline in electricity production coincides with a reduction in the contribution of coal into electricity generation and an increase in the contribution of renewables (water, wind, sun), which in 2013 contributed only 0.3% in electricity generation but rose sharply to 5% in 2019.

While coal continues to dominate electricity generation, its contribution has given some ground to energy generation from renewables. Coal's contribution to electricity generation was 92.8% in 2006, and was down to 88.3% in 2019.

We already know that Eskom has not been able to complete any new coal power plants in the last 30 years. Between 1991 and 2021, Eskom was only able to complete one new power station, Majuba, with an installed capacity of 4,110MW.

According to Eskom, the latest round of load-shedding is said to be attributed to five Eskom power stations. Kendal, Tutuka, Majuba, Medupi, and Subha - which contributed about 55% of the total breakdowns that have caused load-shedding.

While the focus has been on renewables with their own huge shortcomings, the coal power plants, which have given us the most reliable electricity to date, have been left to age badly with barely any maintenance. Subha power station is 42 years old, with 12 years of life left. Kendal and Thuthuka are 34 and 37 years old and are left with 20 years of life. The obsession with renewables as the country's silver bullet and future has resulted in troubling neglect.

Experts like Mark Swilling from Stellenbosch have been brought in to champion this story of renewables as the countries energy savior, claiming that only renewables will increase generation capacity in the shortest time needed, which is arguably two years.

WIND AND SOLAR WILL NEVER REPLACE COAL IN GENERATION CAPABILITY

Renewables are no silver bullet for our country's energy crisis and in fact have contributed to the decline in our capacity to generate enough power for all our needs. Shifting from fossil fuels into renewables has exposed the technical limits of renewables. Having identified solar PV and wind technologies as our new energy sources, we now have facts on whether these new sources can deliver on the energy that fossil fuels have been able to give us, albeit with climate change consequences.

The rollout of wind, solar and gas project has now given us enough data to analyse the sufficiency and adequacy of renewables as reliable sources of energy.

Brian Kamanzi, a renewable energy engineer and an independent researcher on climate and energy policy says that South Africa’s total installed generation capacity now stands at roughly 47GW. It consists of coal, nuclear, pumped storage (hydro), gas, diesel, solar PV, concentrated solar PV (CSP) and wind-based power plants.

The constant reduction in electricity due to necessary maintenance has reduced what is called the Energy Availability Factor - which now stands at 65% generation capacity. This is why Eskom has had to compensate electricity generation with the diesel guzzling open-cycle gas turbines.

Statistics from Eskom’s data shows that power output from wind, solar PV and CSP in a three-month period peaked only at 4,3GW with an average of 1,98GW from an installed capacity of 5,76 GW. This means the capacity factor (ratio of actual energy produced to maximum energy output) over the observed period reached only 35.58%.

So while 5GW energy capacity from renewables would be useful to cover the gaps opened by coal plants maintenance and necessary load-shedding, renewables do not operate at installed capacity. According to the Eskom report, renewables gave us 4GW on an hourly average for only seven hours (0.46%) over a period of 1,513 hours.

Whatever renewables installation we are chasing as the dream replacement of aging coal plants, we can only realistically hope for less than half the energy generation than any installed capacity may suggest.

WE MUST FIX THE COAL PLANTS

The inescapable reality for our country is that fixing our coal plants is the only way we will guarantee our electricity supply. Even the energy storage option such as large batteries, in which Eskom has already invested almost a billion rand, has not given us any reprieve.

We need all our coal stations online and our nuclear plants functioning at maximum. Renewables must remain part of our midterm to long-term plans but they are not the immediate answer we need.

Government must be single-minded about fixing our coal plants and ensuring the grid is renewed and must never cede its responsibility to the private sector, which is now turning Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter into a renewables agent.