SIU welcomes order for SAP to repay Water and Sanitation Dept R81 million

In March this year, the tribunal ordered the software company to repay the department back R413 million - which is the total amount paid by the department to SAP between 2015 and 2016 for a software licensing support contract.

JOHANNESBURG - The Special Investigating Unit has welcomed an order by the Special Tribunal for software giant Systems Applications Products (SAP) to repay more than R81 million to the Water and Sanitation Department.

The contract was valued at over R1 billion, however, SAP disputed R83 million for third-party costs incurred.

"In the order dated 29 September 2022 the Special Tribunal ruled that SAP pays the department the full outstanding amount in the sum of just over R81 million within five days after the court order," said SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago.

The court set aside the contract, which had earlier been found by the SIU to be irregular and unlawful.