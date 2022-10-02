Ramaphosa most suitable to take ANC forward, says his Chiawelo branch

Ramaphosa is set to attend a branch general meeting in Soweto's ward 11 as ANC members nominate leaders they want to see contesting at its National Elective Conference in December.

JOHANNESBURG - ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa's branch in Chiawelo says it's ready to ask him to lead the party for a second term.

Ramaphosa is set to attend a branch general meeting in Soweto's ward 11 on Sunday, as ANC members nominate leaders they want to see contesting at its National Elective Conference (NEC) in December.

The members will also nominate delegates who must attend the much-anticipated gathering.

Ramaphosa may have to say whether he wants to take on the challenge of leading the party once more.

Ramaphosa has done a great job over the months of avoiding any attempts to question if he wanted a second term in office.

But his branch in Soweto will put this question to him - in the hope that he answers in the affirmative.

Ramaphosa has others vying for his position - with names like Zweli Mkhize and Doctor Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma doing the rounds.

Branch chair Mahlomola Nasegane says Ramaphosa is still the most suitable candidate to take the party and the country forward.

"Our party was embraced by corruption and since its inception we see people are being arrested for corruption and without checking their position, whether you are a MEC or in the top position within the ANC."

ANC branches had up to this weekend to nominate leaders but have been granted an extension until 25 October.

READ: Delays prompt Mashatile to ask for deadline extension for ANC branch nominations