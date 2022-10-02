Placement offers for Gr 1 & 8 to be sent from Monday - Lesufi

The department has urged parents not to panic if they don't receive an SMS on the first day of placement - adding that they should expect an SMS anytime between Monday the 3rd of October and the 30th of next month.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has announced that from Monday, placement offers will be sent to parents who applied online for Grade 1 and 8 space for the 2023 academic year.

Lesufi addressed the media at Hoerskool MenloPark in Pretoria on Sunday regarding the placement process for the pupils.

Lesufi said there will be no need for a parent to access the system to accept an offer because the child would be placed at the mentioned school.

"Tomorrow we are releasing what we call ' happy SMS's'. A happy SMS means as a parent you are going to get an SMS that says amongst the 764 000 people that have applied for spaces in our schools you were fortunate to be placed so tomorrow we are releasing those SMS's to all parents".