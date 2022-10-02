Oudtshoorn municipal official faces arrest over alleged sexual assault

The senior official in the little Karoo allegedly promised the employee a higher post before touching her inappropriately.

CAPE TOWN - A senior Oudtshoorn municipal official is facing arrest after an employee lodged a charge of sexual assault against him.

The official in the Little Karoo allegedly promised the employee a higher post before touching her inappropriately.

"It is alleged that the suspect accosted the victim in his office at about 9 o'clock on 7th September last Tuesday. He made promises of a higher post and touched her inappropriately.

"An investigation is currently ongoing and the arrest is imminent. The investigation is conducted by the Oudtshoorn family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit also known as the SCS," said police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie.