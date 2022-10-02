Online registration process not meant to frustrate or cause anxiety - Lesufi
Lesufi was addressing the media at Hoerskool MenloPark in Pretoria on Sunday regarding the placement process for Grade 1 and 8 pupils for next year.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says the online registration process is not meant to frustrate parents and guardians, or cause them anxiety.
Outlining the plan for the 2023 academic year, the MEC emphasised that the online registration system is meant to be accessible.
"Because I think many people feel that we have taken this route for purposes of frustrating them, for purposes of placing them with an acceptable level of anxiety, but with online registrations, you can queue at five schools at the same time. Your forms will be accounted for, your application will be accounted for and we can be in a position to trace each and every application."
[MEDIA BRIEFING] @EducationGP1 MEC Panyaza @Lesufi will on Sunday, 2 October 2022 at 10:00 AM, hold a media briefing at Horkskool MenloPark on the placement process of the #2023OnlineAdmissionsGP for Grade 1 & 8. pic.twitter.com/QW5kj9Vv2HGauteng Department of Education (@EducationGP1) September 30, 2022
The department launched the system in 2016 promising it would be a game changer for school admissions.
However, due to technical glitches, the system has increasingly become a nightmare for both parents and school management.
Gauteng Education MEC @Lesufi has announced the #2023OnlineAdmissionsGP placement period, which will be from 3 October 2022 - 30 November 2022. SMSes with placement offers will be sent continuously throughout the placement period to parents who applied online for Grade 1 & 8. pic.twitter.com/Ook4wSPlhFGauteng Department of Education (@EducationGP1) October 2, 2022