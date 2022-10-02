Online registration process not meant to frustrate or cause anxiety - Lesufi

Lesufi was addressing the media at Hoerskool MenloPark in Pretoria on Sunday regarding the placement process for Grade 1 and 8 pupils for next year.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says the online registration process is not meant to frustrate parents and guardians, or cause them anxiety.

Outlining the plan for the 2023 academic year, the MEC emphasised that the online registration system is meant to be accessible.

"Because I think many people feel that we have taken this route for purposes of frustrating them, for purposes of placing them with an acceptable level of anxiety, but with online registrations, you can queue at five schools at the same time. Your forms will be accounted for, your application will be accounted for and we can be in a position to trace each and every application."