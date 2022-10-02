Mixed reactions from Joburgers over Mpho Phalatse's removal

A Joburg municipal worker resident told Eyewitness News that Phalatse’s removal was premature. "I'm an employee of the City and the going of Mpho Phalatse for me is a setback because I think she was doing very good. I don't trust the ANC seeing as their track record is very bad..."

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg residents have expressed mixed opinions over the ousting of Mpho Phalatse as mayor of the city and the ANC's rise back into power in the Joburg metro.

Phalatse was removed through a motion of no confidence on Friday. Dada Morero, who was elected unopposed is the new City of Joburg mayor.

Some Joburg residents have expressed disappointment with losing Phalatse.

A Joburg municipal worker resident told Eyewitness News that her removal was premature.

"I'm an employee of the City and the going of Mpho Phalatse for me is a setback because I think she was doing very good. I don't trust the ANC seeing as their track record is very bad, so I feel really bad about that".

A Sandton resident said although she is not a DA supporter - Phalatse has done a good job.

"I think she was doing a good job everything was working so fine, and now we are stuck with the ANC again like ANC Joburg, ANC national. We have no electricity, but we have ANC, we need something else".

Meanwhile, another resident said he hasn't been following developments in the Joburg council calling party leaders a joke.

"I don't know what happened around the whole situation and seeing ANC come back and being in power again just shows us how much they are clowns".

However, many said they are eager to witness the changes that will be brought by newly elected Joburg Mayor Dada Morero.