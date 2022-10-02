'Member in good standing' Ramaphosa attends Chiawelo BGM ahead of ANC conference

The BGM will elect delegate(s) for the upcoming ANC national elective conference, and further nominate their leadership preference for the National Executive Committee (NEC).

JOHANNESBURG - As the ANC gears up for its much-anticipated December elective conference - party president Cyril Ramaphosa will participate in a branch general meeting (BGM) in Chiawelo, Soweto on Sunday.

In a statement, the ANC called the party president as a "member in good standing".

The ANC programme heading to its 55th national conference has been marred by delays including load shedding, salary-related protests by staffers.

Last Friday, Eyewitness News saw a letter from ANC acting Secretary-General Paul Mashatile, informing Electoral Commission chairperson, Kgalema Motlanthe of an extension to wrap up branch nominations.

Nominations were supposed to close on Sunday but Mashatile has requested that it be moved to the 25th of October instead.

Meanwhile, Ramaphosa told members in Kimberley on Saturday that the party will revive the organisation's non-functional branches across the country.

Ramaphosa said the so-called ghost structures have led to the destruction of some communities.

He's reiterated the ANC's assurance to accelerate service delivery through the Letsema campaign which will focus on repairing potholes among other services.

"This Letsema campaign is also about building a strong, good and united ANC. Making sure that the structures of the African National Congress are rebuilt and they are united".