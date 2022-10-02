Major football stadium tragedies over the last 40 years

The stampede at a domestic football match in eastern Indonesia that led to at least 174 deaths late on Saturday is the latest in a long line of football stadium tragedies.

AFP Sport highlights some of the worst:

PERU

May 24, 1964

320 people were killed and more than 1,000 injured during a stampede at a Peru-Argentina Olympic qualifier at Lima's National Stadium. Fans could not escape the crush and were trampled or asphyxiated.



RUSSIA

October 20, 1982

Mystery still surrounds the total number who died when there was a crush in a stairwell at the end of a UEFA Cup match between Spartak Moscow and Dutch side Haarlem at the Luzniki Stadium. Officially the toll remains at 66 -- 45 of them teenagers -- but according to daily newspaper Sovietski Sport, the numbers were far higher and 340 were killed.

