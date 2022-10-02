Lotto results: Saturday, 01 October 2022
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG – The winning results from the Lotto draw on Saturday, 01 October 2022 are:
Lotto: 07, 09, 13, 16, 26, 42 B: 12
Lotto Plus 1: 01, 08, 18, 34, 42, 48 B: 37
Lotto Plus 2: 04, 05, 14, 15, 20, 43 B: 03
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
#DrawResults for 01/10/22 are:' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) October 1, 2022
#LOTTO: 07, 09, 13, 16, 26, 42#BONUS: 12
#LOTTOPLUS1: 01, 08, 18, 34, 42, 48#BONUS: 37#LOTTOPLUS2: 04, 05, 14, 15, 20, 43#BONUS: 03 pic.twitter.com/jDGUZaUQFn