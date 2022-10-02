Plans in place to relocate KZN flood victims to permanent housing: Dube-Ncube

The disaster left more than 450 people dead and many more missing, destroying hundreds of homes, buildings and bridges.

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube says those affected by this year’s floods will be relocated to safe and dignified permanent housing units.

Ncube gave a progress report on Sunday, five months after the devastating floods that left more than 400 people dead.

Hundreds of homes, buildings and bridges were destroyed, leaving many homeless.

KZN residents who lost their homes are still living in temporary housing shelters - as they await for a more permanent solution to be presented by the provincial government.

Dube-Ncube says contractors have been deployed and are in the process of building residential units for the flood victims.

She says the government is currently building structures that will serve as permanent homes.

The premier explains that due to the shortage of land, the government will not build stand-alone houses but will instead resort to double and triple storey units.

“The criteria in accommodating our people is that it has to be a safe place, has to have electricity, laundry facilities, cooking areas and it must have at least all the facilities that are needed for the people to be able to reside with dignity.”

She says her wish is to see the flood victims being relocated before the festive season - as the temporary shelters are not built to house people for long periods of time.