Indonesian police say at least 129 fans killed, dozens wounded in stampede

Arema FC supporters stormed the pitch on Saturday night - after their team lost 3-2 to the visiting team and bitter rivals, Persebaya Surabaya.

JOHANNESBURG - Police in Indonesia said at least 129 football fans had been killed and dozens injured in a stampede in the province of East Java.

Arema FC supporters stormed the pitch on Saturday night - after their team lost 3-2 to the visiting team and bitter rivals, Persebaya Surabaya.

The tragedy is being described by authorities as one of the world's deadliest sporting stadium disasters.

Police fired tear gas after two officers were killed.