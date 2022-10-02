Indonesian police say at least 129 fans killed, dozens wounded in stampede
Arema FC supporters stormed the pitch on Saturday night - after their team lost 3-2 to the visiting team and bitter rivals, Persebaya Surabaya.
JOHANNESBURG - Police in Indonesia said at least 129 football fans had been killed and dozens injured in a stampede in the province of East Java.
The tragedy is being described by authorities as one of the world's deadliest sporting stadium disasters.
Police fired tear gas after two officers were killed.
URGENTE: Al menos 127 muertos y cerca de 200 heridos enfrentamientos en Indonesia en la que se considera la peor tragedia en un estadio de fútbol de la historia.
East Java police chief Nico Afinta told reporters they tried to persuade fans to return to the stands.
"The supporters were already attacking the police acting violently and burning vehicles. After police fired the tear gas they all ran in the same direction to exit gates 10 and 12 causing a massive jam. During the jam people were running out of oxygen".
Death toll from stampede at Indonesia football stadium in East Java province climbs to 129; toll feared to rise as many of about 180 injured victims' condition is deteriorating, officials say
https://t.co/KKysjsMYtq