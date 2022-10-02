Go

Indonesian police say at least 129 fans killed, dozens wounded in stampede

Arema FC supporters stormed the pitch on Saturday night - after their team lost 3-2 to the visiting team and bitter rivals, Persebaya Surabaya.

This picture taken on October 1, 2022 shows members of the Indonesian army securing the pitch after a football match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya at Kanjuruhan stadium in Malang, East Java. Picture: AFP.
This picture taken on October 1, 2022 shows members of the Indonesian army securing the pitch after a football match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya at Kanjuruhan stadium in Malang, East Java. Picture: AFP.
02 October 2022 07:34

JOHANNESBURG - Police in Indonesia said at least 129 football fans had been killed and dozens injured in a stampede in the province of East Java.

The tragedy is being described by authorities as one of the world's deadliest sporting stadium disasters.

Police fired tear gas after two officers were killed.

East Java police chief Nico Afinta told reporters they tried to persuade fans to return to the stands.

"The supporters were already attacking the police acting violently and burning vehicles. After police fired the tear gas they all ran in the same direction to exit gates 10 and 12 causing a massive jam. During the jam people were running out of oxygen".

