Albertinia bids farewell to 2 murdered girls

Just over a week after the discovery of their bodies in a shack in Albertinia, Sharon Arries and Jacorene Vaaltyn are being laid to rest on Sunday.

CAPE TOWN - Residents in the small Western Cape Town of Albertinia will gather on Sunday to bid a final farewell to two young girls who were murdered.

Sunday's funeral follows several memorial services held in the past week.

The little girls were nine and 10 years old.

Police have arrested a suspect in connection with their deaths. Their alleged killer - a 53- year-old Theronville resident abandoned his bail bid when he appeared in court this past week.

Sharon and Jacorene are two of four children found murdered in the Western Cape within a space of five days.

On Monday, the body of a 10-year-old boy was discovered among bushes along Weltevreden road in Philippi.

At the same time, four-year-old Tamia Botha's body was found on a school field in Paarl East after her mother reported her missing the previous day.

Botha will be laid to rest on Friday.