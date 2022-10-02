A pretty ugly showing for Priddy Ugly who didn't last one round against Cassper

The fight - held at Times Square Arena in Pretoria on Saturday night was scheduled for five rounds.

JOHANNESBURG - Rapper, Cassper Nyovest, in just one round clinched a win against industry colleague, Priddy Ugly in a much-anticipated boxing match.

The fight - held at Times Square Arena in Pretoria on Saturday night was scheduled for five rounds.

It was the third of such 'celebrity boxing matches' between Nyovest and his industry colleagues, and a second win for the muso after losing to Anga "Naakmusiq" Makhubalo in April this year.

One straight right to the jaw saw Priddy Ugly almost drop to his knees, which he eventually did.

I knew the internet would hold me down so I aint have to tune in... I just didn't realize all the highlights would be.... Pretty ugly 🙆🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/4YPeDDO6Mr ' SUCKAFREE Father (@Ta_Longz) October 1, 2022

Priddy Ugly had given some people hope, of at least giving Nyovest a good challenge in the ring, after training sessions he shared regularly on social media, with "I am ready" captions.

"A punch to your gut gets the breath low, drip made you slip and made your chick breast stroke," are words he once uttered in one of these videos; words some say were self-prophetic.

"Cassper's never fought anybody like me. I'm from the east. We were bred different," the Angolan-born rapper said.

It’s Fight Week & I’m READY!



Get your tickets at Webtickets.

SunBet Arena, Menlyn PTA.

1st October.#CassperNyovestVSPriddyUgly pic.twitter.com/QUvVWBaLhu ' SUN from the SOIL (@ItsPriddyUgly) September 26, 2022

"Nothing but respect to Priddy Ugly man," said Nyovest at the end of the fight.

He says this was the easiest fight to make as Priddy Ugly did not make any excuses when approached about it.

"This guy didn't care about the weight, about the time. He just said yes yes yes and I respect him for that man," said Nyovest.

Priddy Ugly thanking him back, said in a tweet: "Never been knocked down before, so I gotta give it to Cassper. You definitely worked hard and earned your victory, well done champ."

Nothing but respect champ. Everyone can tweet but not everyone can step in those four corners. You did it for the love of boxing that we both share. People will be talking about the sport for a while because of our battle tonight. Glad you could get home safe with your family. https://t.co/RG1P02Gw2j ' Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) October 2, 2022

Many have expressed shock at the boxing match that pretty much wasn't.

And in true South African style, tweeps have had a field day over the match display.

I like Priddy Ugly man, that’s a good dude. He doesn’t bother anyone… Naye kodwa why did he accept this fight? ' Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) October 1, 2022