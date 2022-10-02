Go

A pretty ugly showing for Priddy Ugly who didn't last one round against Cassper

The fight - held at Times Square Arena in Pretoria on Saturday night was scheduled for five rounds.

priddy-ugly-instagrampng
02 October 2022 12:47

JOHANNESBURG - Rapper, Cassper Nyovest, in just one round clinched a win against industry colleague, Priddy Ugly in a much-anticipated boxing match.

It was the third of such 'celebrity boxing matches' between Nyovest and his industry colleagues, and a second win for the muso after losing to Anga "Naakmusiq" Makhubalo in April this year.

One straight right to the jaw saw Priddy Ugly almost drop to his knees, which he eventually did.

Priddy Ugly had given some people hope, of at least giving Nyovest a good challenge in the ring, after training sessions he shared regularly on social media, with "I am ready" captions.

"A punch to your gut gets the breath low, drip made you slip and made your chick breast stroke," are words he once uttered in one of these videos; words some say were self-prophetic.

"Cassper's never fought anybody like me. I'm from the east. We were bred different," the Angolan-born rapper said.

"Nothing but respect to Priddy Ugly man," said Nyovest at the end of the fight.

He says this was the easiest fight to make as Priddy Ugly did not make any excuses when approached about it.

"This guy didn't care about the weight, about the time. He just said yes yes yes and I respect him for that man," said Nyovest.

Priddy Ugly thanking him back, said in a tweet: "Never been knocked down before, so I gotta give it to Cassper. You definitely worked hard and earned your victory, well done champ."

Many have expressed shock at the boxing match that pretty much wasn't.

And in true South African style, tweeps have had a field day over the match display.

