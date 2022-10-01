'There is no wedge between the DA and me' - ousted Jhb Mayor Phalatse

“I have noted various posts on social media suggesting that there is a wedge between me and my party, the Democratic Alliance. There is no disconnect between myself and DA leadership," said Phalatse.

JOHANNESBURG – Ousted Johannesburg mayor, Mpho Phalatse has contended rumours of a wedge between herself and the Democratic Alliance (DA).

Phalatse was removed through a motion of no confidence on Friday. Her urgent interdict to stop the Joburg Council from removing her as mayor was struck off the roll with costs by the High Court in Johannesburg.

In a statement released on Saturday, Phalatse said there is no disconnect between herself and the DA leadership.

“I have noted various posts on social media suggesting that there is a wedge between me and my party, the Democratic Alliance. There is no disconnect between myself and DA leadership in fact we are united in our quest to undo yesterday’s illegal act and reinstate the Joburg multiparty government.”

She did say on my show when I hosted her for a profile 2 months ago that she is not part of those meetings. https://t.co/hUDodMv3C3 ' Clement Manyathela (@TheRealClementM) September 30, 2022

READ: The DA vows to legally challenge 'flawed' ousting of Phalatse as Joburg Mayor

"We will be in court at the earliest opportunity to uproot this corrupt cabal that seized power unlawfully, and restore to our residents their legal and rightful government."

The African National Congress' Dada Morero is the new City of Joburg mayor – he was elected unopposed on Friday. He was sworn in officially on Saturday morning.

READ: Phalatse ousted, Morero elected Mayor as ANC regains control of Jhb