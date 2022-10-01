Go

PowerBall results: Friday, 30 September 2022

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers. Check if you've won.

FILE: Lotto, lottery, powerball. Picture: National Lotteries Commission/Facebook.
FILE: Lotto, lottery, powerball. Picture: National Lotteries Commission/Facebook.
01 October 2022 06:24

JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers for Friday, 30 September 2022:

PowerBall: 07, 27, 29, 35, 50 PB: 03
PowerBall Plus: 07, 08, 12, 34, 40 PB: 01

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA