Health Dept determined to get more healthcare facilities exempt from power cuts

Minister of Health, Joe Phaahla gave an update on Friday on government's interventions to shield hospitals against load shedding.

CAPE TOWN - The Minister of Health, Joe Phaahla, has said the department is determined to get more healthcare facilities exempted from load shedding.

Health officials were also in discussions with the Public Enterprises Department, as well as power utility, Eskom, to buffer the impact of ongoing power cuts.

“It also risks our cold chain if there’s any interruption, and some of our backup systems because of frequency are unable to sustain. Then, there’s a risk to many of our consumables, medical pharmaceuticals, medication, and especially vaccines. We know that over and above the COVID vaccines, we carry a lot of other vaccines.”

Phaahla added the power outages also contribute to the reduced lifespan of some critical machinery needed at hospitals.

“We have to make sure that in future all facilities which are in planning, now, which have not been implemented, must include within the technical planning this alternative power supply.”