Pakistan launches trans protection hotline

Trans people are considered outcasts by many in the country, especially in conservative areas, where they are often sexually abused, assaulted and even murdered.

JOHANNESBURG - The government in Pakistan has launched a hotline to protect the transgender community against discrimination.

Trans people are considered outcasts by many in the country, especially in conservative areas where they are often sexually abused, assaulted and even murdered.

The office of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said the hotline is connected to top police officers and the Ministry of Human Rights.

"Pleased to share that on directions of PM ,Pakistan's first Transgender anti harrasment-anti discrimination hotline is now LIVE. Connected with all provincial IG Police offices and Federal Human Rights ministry for prompt action and redress," said the office via a tweet.

The launch came amid plans by government to pass an amendment to its Transgender Rights Bill which would let trans people choose their gender identity for previously issued government documents, educational certificates and national identity cards.