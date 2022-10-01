Mbalula promises R2.5 billion expansion of N2 following Pongola crash

Eighteen children were killed after a truck collided head on with the scholar transport vehicle.

DURBAN - The Minister of Transport, Fikile Mbalula said around R2.5 billion would be used to expand the N2 highway near Pongola in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Pressure caused by trucks on the roads were linked to several collisions.

But Mbalula said the South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited (SANRAL) plans to attend to challenges.

“We also appraised the King about our plans to deal with the carnage on the roads and also our investment of R2.5 billion for the expansion of the N2 near the Pongola side that SANRAL is going to implement.”

Meanwhile, the Transport Department in KwaZulu-Natal has started check-up operations into the conduct of truck drivers on some of its busy routes.

"We will be making sure that in October and beyond, we will be enforcing the law without fear or favour and we want to make sure that truck owners take responsibility for all the havoc that is being caused on the road," said Kwanele Ncalane who speaks for the department.