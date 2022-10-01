Malema: 'Any structure that fails to elect women is destined to fail'

Malema was giving the opening address as the party hold the third Provincial People’s Assembly in the Northern Cape this weekend.

JOHANNESBURG – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema said any structure that fails to elect women is destined to fail.

The party leader encouraged EFF members to continue to fight for the rights of women, not only within the party but broadly in the country too.

“So, if you are still irritated by a voice of a woman when she speaks, if you still say I cannot be led by a woman, you must know that you do not belong to the EFF. If you still see a lesbian or a gay and you want to classify them as undesirable people in our society, you are backward and therefore do not belong to our organisation,’’ said Malema.