Investigation team into Phala Phala has been reinforced - Acting PP

“The team has since been reinforced and is now comprised of the chief investigator, a senior investigator, both of whom report to an executive manager who, in turn reports to the acting chief operations officer who is overall responsible for investigations.”

JOHANNESBURG - Acting Public Protector (PP), Kholeka Gcaleka said the Phala Phala farm investigation team has been reinforced.

Gcaleka is leading the investigation as Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane is on suspension.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is the subject of the investigation after former spy boss, Arthur Fraser laid a criminal complaint against him.

Fraser accused Ramaphosa of a cover-up, as well as kidnapping and money laundering in relation with the 2020 burglary at the Limpopo farm.

READ: Ramaphosa denies abusing power in reporting Phala Phala theft

Gcaleka said a lot of ground has been covered in the Phala Phala investigation.

She was speaking at a media briefing in Pretoria on Friday.

“For instance, the state capture investigation took seven months at PPSA plus the further four years at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry to complete. Further, the Nkandla investigation took more than two years. The Phala Phala investigation, which the newest investigation... is now approaching four months and it is one of the several investigations that are active in the system, some of which exceed 40 months."

She said there have been some additions made to the investigations team.

“The team has since been reinforced and is now comprised of the chief investigator, a senior investigator, both of whom report to an executive manager who, in turn reports to the acting chief operations officer who is overall responsible for investigations.”

Gcaleka said her team is working to finalise the matter and to produce a report that will stand scrutiny.