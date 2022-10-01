‘Eskom is once again being used as a political football’ - Gordhan

Appointing a new 13-member board on Friday, Gordhan said they had to stop workers who were deliberately disrupting operations at some power stations.

CAPE TOWN - The Minister of Public Enterprises, Pravin Gordhan says he believes Eskom is once again being used as a political football after an era of state capture.

He expects the new board to get to the root causes, and instil discipline.

Gordhan says disruptive elements are coming from within the organisation.

“At some power stations there’s a deliberate climate of resistance to better performance to making sure the right kind of operations are undertaken. Even experienced operators appear to deliberately make sure that there’s malfunction of key parts of the power station.”

Gordhan warned that Eskom would bypass normal disciplinary processes in taking action against those responsible.

“We can’t have a situation where on one hand we have people who stand on platforms and demand growth and jobs, and on the other hand members of those organisations appear to do things which undermine the efforts, that are currently being made.

Gordhan says 150 responses have been received to a call for expert assistance to get power stations functioning optimally.