DA must shoulder the blame for losing control of Jhb metro, says ActionSA

JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA says the Democratic Alliance (DA) must take the blame for losing control of Johannesburg.

This after the DA refused a proposal from ActionSA to configure the multi-party coalition agreement.

The party's Helen Zille, in a signed letter rubbished the suggestion, claiming the motive behind the call was for political reasons and that it would undermine the work done to create functioning governments in three of Gauteng’s metros.

But ActionSA’s Michael Beaumont says the proposal was meant to affirm the roles of both the Patriotic Alliance (PA) and the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), who have often been approached by the ANC.

The PA assisted the ANC to gain control of the City through the removal of Phalatse.

However, Beaumont says despite the challenges, ActionSA would continue working with the party, though conversations about walking away are happening.

He also says more parties should be deliberating over the kind of coalition agreements they are willing to enter into.

“And this is a conversation that is becoming very clear is necessary for Action SA to have, because we are, without any doubt, involved in the coalition arrangement between these three metros led by a political party that actually does not understand the principles of co-governance.”

Meanwhile, DA members have also blamed ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba, saying the current crisis was created when he unlawfully signed off on the allocation of positions.

Taking to Twitter to respond to the allegations, Beaumont criticised the DA leadership for calling coalition partners minions and rent seekers.