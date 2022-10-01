ANC NC reiterates call for second term for Ramaphosa at party's helm

ANC Northern Cape chairperson - Zamani Saul was speaking in Kimberley on Saturday, where Ramaphosa is leading the Letsema campaign.

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC Northern Cape provincial chairperson has reiterated the province's call for a second term for ANC president - Cyril Ramaphosa.

Zamani Saul was speaking in Kimberley on Saturday - where Ramaphosa is leading the Letsema campaign.

The campaign is focused on addressing community challenges, including service delivery and social inclusion, with the ANC president having recently visited Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

“We are going to make sure that we implement the decision comrades that uTata Cyril Ramaphosa will get a second term comrades," said Saul.

Last month, the province endorsed Ramaphosa for another term at party's helm, with treasurer general Paul Mashatile as deputy president.

This comes ahead of the party's national elective conference in December.