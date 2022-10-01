Acting PP says Gordhan’s appointment of Borotho was in line with Constitution

JOHANNESBURG - Acting Public Protector, Kholeka Gcaleka has found that the Minister of Public Enterprises - Pravin Gordhan's appointment of Nthabiseng Borotho as Chief of Staff in the department was above board.

In 2020, the department received criticism for appointing Borotho who allegedly did not meet minimum criteria for the position.

It is the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) Floyd Shivambu who laid a complaint against Gordhan.

Shivambu, backed by Gordhan’s former spokesperson Sam Mkokeli, also accused the minister of intimidating whistle-blowers who flagged Borotho's appointment.

But Gcaleka found Borotho's appointment to be in line with Public Service Regulations and the appointment of Abacus Financial Crime Advisory to be in line with the Constitution.

“The conduct of the minister was, therefore, not inconsistent with Section 96 Subsection 2B of the Constitution. Consequently, his conduct was not in breach of clause 2.1D and 2.3C, D and F of the Executive Ethics Code. In addition, the PPSA found that the department did not irregularly appoint abacus to investigate public servants suspected of leaking information," she said at a media briefing in Pretoria on Friday.