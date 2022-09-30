Losi assures members that Cosatu leadership will defend workers' rights Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi has assured delegates that Cosatu's leadership will remain true to its mandate to defend workers' rights. Cosatu

Zingiswa Losi

14th Cosatu congress JOHANNESBURG - Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi has given affiliate unions clear marching orders as the trade union federation's 14th national congress wrapped up in Midrand. Losi took to the stage shortly after her re-election on Thursday. #CosatuNationalCongress2022 | JUST IN: Zingiswa Losi has been re-elected as Cosatu president for a second term.



Mike Shingange takes first deputy president. Both ran uncontested. @khanya_mntambo pic.twitter.com/WGcabV7Y2N EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 29, 2022

She has assured delegates that Cosatu's leadership will remain true to its mandate to defend workers' rights.

This includes ensuring better working conditions, and decent wages.

Losi delivered her speech to a few delegates after most had left.

"We will never back down, we will not abandon workers in their moment of need, we will not waiver in our determination to build socialism. The prophets of doom have said Cosatu is a toy telephone. We have shown that this federation of John Nkadimeng is alive and well," Losi said.