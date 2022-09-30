Willemse, Fourie start for Stormers & Dweba makes debut against Edinburgh

Dweba will be making his debut for the Cape Franchise and his inclusion is one of six changes from the team that beat Connacht 38-15 last week.

JOHANNESBURG - Stormers coach John Dobson has named Springbok hooker Joseph Dweba to start in the number two jersey for the United Rugby Championship match against Scottish side Edinburgh at DHL Stadium at 14pm on Saturday.

Springbok star Damian Willemse slots into the starting line-up at the inside centre where he excelled last season, along with Deon Fourie and Salmaan Moerat, who are also in the run on XV while Herschel Jantjies is among the replacements.

There are two positional switches in the backline, with Dan du Plessis at outside centre and Suleiman Hartzenberg shifting to the wing in place of the injured Seabelo Senatla, while up front Neethling Fouche comes in at tighthead prop.

Dobson said that the team was eager to play their first match at DHL Stadium since winning the URC Grand Final last season.

“It is great to have a few of our top players back from national duty and they have all slotted in seamlessly this week. We are all looking forward to getting out there at DHL Stadium in an early game - which should be a great occasion for everyone,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Stormers received a dose of good news before the weekend's encounter as it was announced that Willemse signed a groundbreaking five-year contract extension with Western Province Rugby which will keep him in Cape Town until at least 2027.

Stormers: 15 Clayton Blommetjies, 14 Suleiman Hartzenberg, 13 Dan du Plessis, 12 Damian Willemse, 11 Angelo Davids, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Paul de Wet, 8 Evan Roos, 7 Hacjivah Dayimani, 6 Deon Fourie, 5 Marvin Orie (captain), 4 Salmaan Moerat, 3 Neethling Fouche, 2 Joseph Dweba, 1 Ali Vermaak.

Replacements: 16 Andre-Hugo Venter, 17 Brok Harris, 18 Sazi Sandi, 19 Adre Smith, 20 Ernst van Rhyn, 21 Junior Pokomela, 22 Herschel Jantjies, 23 Sacha Mngomezulu.