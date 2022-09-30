Go

WEEKLY WRAP: Zweli Mkhize for ANC president?

Eyewitness News associate editor: politics Tshidi Madia breaks down what has been happening recently in the ruling party.

Zweli Mkhize takes to the podium as he declines the nomation for deputy president at the ANC's national conference on 17 December 2017. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN
30 September 2022 15:41

JOHANNESBURG - This week former health minister Zweli Mkhize was pronounced as the African National Congress (ANC)'s president candidate by the party in KwaZulu-Natal while former president Jacob Zuma wants to be the ANC chairperson.

WATCH: WEEKLY WRAP: Zweli Mkhize for ANC president?

