JOHANNESBURG - This week former health minister Zweli Mkhize was pronounced as the African National Congress (ANC)'s president candidate by the party in KwaZulu-Natal while former president Jacob Zuma wants to be the ANC chairperson.

Eyewitness News associate editor: politics Tshidi Madia breaks down what has been happening recently in the ruling party.

WATCH: WEEKLY WRAP: Zweli Mkhize for ANC president?