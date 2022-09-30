'We will not be held ransom': WCED MEC meets police over extortion attempts

Western Cape Education MEC David Maynier's meeting followed a site visit where the Manenberg School of Skills is under construction. Work at the site was interrupted at the end of last month by a group of individuals attempting to extort the contractor.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Education MEC David Maynier has met with Manenberg police over extortion that's hampering the department's services in the area.

His meeting followed a site visit where the Manenberg School of Skills is under construction.

Work at the site was interrupted at the end of last month by a group of individuals attempting to extort the contractor.

Maynier said the R84 million project was scheduled to take 87 weeks and any delay in construction directly impacts the community in desperate need of these facilities.

"We have now received additional information about the group seeking to intimidate the contractors on the site. I provided this information in the form of an affidavit to the police. We will not be held ransom by those who seek to exploit public funds and we will give the police our full support in ending the extortion rackets that plague our school bills," Maynier said.

Maynier said the extortionists arrived at the site and demanded to be awarded a contract for providing security services in exchange for protecting the area from gangs.

They also wanted all contracts for the supply of materials to be awarded to businesses under their ownership or control.