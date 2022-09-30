Go

WC magistrate's murder sheds light on high levels of GBV in SA - NPA

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that the death of Magistrate Romay van Rooyen sheds light on the high levels of gender-based violence in the country.

A memorial service was held for slain magistrate Romay van Rooyen at the Mitchells Plain Magistrates Court on 20 September 2022. Picture: Ronald Masinda/Eyewitness News
30 September 2022 07:39

Cassidy Hartzenberg, an 18-year-old relative of Van Rooyen, made his first appearance in the Simon's Town Magistrates Court on Thursday.

The NPA said that the case docket was handed over to the director of public prosecutions on Wednesday.

NPA spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, said they hoped that the outstanding investigation would be finalised soon.

"Hartzenberg is charged with murder and theft of the vehicle. His case was postponed to 6 October 2022 for further investigation," Ntabazalila, said.

Police Minister Bheki Cele said that they had a solid case.

"The postmortem has told us that the death was not natural, which means somebody was murdered, so we had to find the person. We believe the person is in hand," the minister said.

Hartzenberg remains behind bars and the case will be back in court next Thursday.

