WC ANC finding its feet again, hopes to hold provincial conference soon

The provincial ANC is trying to get all of its regions to rally so that it can hold a Western Cape conference, hopefully in October.

CAPE TOWN - In a province dominated by the Democratic Alliance (DA) for the past 13 years, the African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape says it's finding its feet again, while the national December conference gears up to elect new leaders.

The provincial ANC is trying to get all of its regions to rally so that it can hold a Western Cape conference, hopefully in October.

Four out of the ANC's six regions in the Western Cape are meeting and nominations for leadership posts are now under way.

But the provincial party's Sifiso Mtsweni said that they've had problems with two regions.

Despite these political hiccups, the Western Cape ANC hopes to hold its provincial conference soon.

"The ANC has always had around 1,280 branches in the province. We've made substantial progress with 210 branches so far. The remainder of the branches are in the Dullah Omar and the southern Cape. All other regions have met their threshold."

So what are the big names the Western Cape ANC is putting forward?

"We're looking at concluding all our regions in the month of October. Once we conclude the last region, which is the Dullah Omar region, we should be able to convene the regional conference immediately."

Analysts said that too many factors, including factionalism, power cuts and new, smaller parties did not do the provincial ANC any favours.

Mtsweni said that the ANC was no longer divided in the Western Cape but whether or not it was strong enough to take on its political rivals next year, only time will tell.