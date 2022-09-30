Ramaphosa: Eskom's management 'is unravelling a lot of corruption'

President Cyril Ramaphosa also said the load shedding and power crisis was not a “willful and planned” intention of anyone in government.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa said Eskom was a “bed of corruption” and its current challenges happened over years, dissolving current leadership for the poor state of the utility.

Ramaphosa also said the load shedding and power crisis was not a “willful and planned” intention of anyone in government.

The president was back in Parliament on Thursday for another question-and-answer session with MPs.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has admitted that the government has been a huge failure in terms of energy security, as the country faces its worst load shedding to date.

“This has been a calamity of enormous proportions, that we all admit. I mean just two weeks ago, to have almost 50% of our electricity generation just collapsing, one after the other and the next,” Ramaphosa said.

But he said that Eskom’s challenges led to delays on key energy projects like Medupi and Kusile because of corruption.

"Current management is unravelling a lot of corruption. And even as people say they must go, they are becoming so focused on unravelling corruption," the president said.

Ramaphosa said that he, like many, believed that had the Medupi and Kusile power plants been fully operational, the country wouldn’t have an energy crisis and load shedding.