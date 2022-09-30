Ramaphosa: No bias against me in Phala Phala probes

President Cyril Ramaphosa said that he was impressed by the way in which authorities had been handling the multiple investigations into the theft on his Phala Phala farm.

Ramaphosa told the National Assembly on Thursday that he’s been cooperating with at least eight probes.

"I would not even say there’s been any form of bias against me because they have been very, very tough and thorough, so my cooperation has been solid, and it continues."

Ramaphosa has also confirmed that both he and his farm manager have made disclosures to the South African Reserve Bank amid claims that the money stolen, was foreign currency.

"The level of cooperation on my side and those associated in this matter has been quite extensive and I have cooperated fully. I would like to leave it to the Sarb to make its own conclusions on this matter and determinations."

