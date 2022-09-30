Ramaphosa denies abusing power in reporting Phala Phala theft

Answering questions in the National Assembly on Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said that he believed the head of his protection unit, Wally Rhoode, would handle the matter appropriately.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that he did not believe that he abused his power, nor that there’d been a conflict of interest, in how he reported the theft on his Phala Phala farm.

Answering questions in the National Assembly on Thursday, Ramaphosa said that he believed the head of his protection unit, Wally Rhoode, would handle the matter appropriately.

The president also vehemently denied claims of money laundering, saying the money stolen from the farm was the proceeds of animal sales.

President Ramaphosa said that he was in Addis Ababa when he was informed by his farm manager of the burglary.

He then informed the head of his protection unit, Police General Wally Rhoode.

"In my own conclusion, there hasn’t been a conflict of interests of the nature that you are talking about," the president said.

Ramaphosa also doesn’t believe that he abused his power by not reporting the crime directly to a police station because he was surrounded by police officers, daily.

"Having reported it to the police official, I did believe that they will do what they need to do to ensure that this matter is properly handled," Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa said that it was for the SAPS to decide whether Rhoode’s conduct in investigating the crime was inappropriate.

WATCH: Ramaphosa on Phala Phala: I did not abuse my power