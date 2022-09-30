PP to probe Defence Dept procuring unregistered R35m Cuba COVID drug

In April 2020, South Africa had procured 130,000 doses of the drug that was not registered by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra).

JOHANNESBURG - The Office of the Public Protector on Friday slammed the Department of Defence (DoD) for improper conduct in the procurement of an unregistered Cuban COVID-19 drug worth R35 million.

In April 2020, South Africa procured 130,000 doses of the drug that was not registered with the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra).

The unauthorised medication was returned to Cuba in January.

The Defence Department was set to pay a further R182 million for a consignment of the unauthorised drug that was already delivered to South Africa.

Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka found that South Africa procured the drug from Cuba based on a bilateral agreement signed in January 2012.

“The drug procured was not registered to treat COVID-19 infections in South Africa and the DoD officials proceeded to bring it into the country on 27 April 2020, prior to them applying for the registration to Sahpra,” she said.

Gcaleka ordered that within 60 days, an investigation be launched into the maladministration and the irregular procurement of the Cuban drug.

She also said disciplinary action should be taken against officials involved in the procurement of the drug.