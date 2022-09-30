PP's office clears Ramaphosa over his knowledge of ANC's misuse of state funds

The complaint was brought by ANC member of Parliament Mervyn Dirks earlier this year.

JOHANNESBURG - The Office of the Public Protector has cleared President Cyril Ramaphosa in the investigation into his knowledge of state funds being used for African National Congress (ANC) campaigns.

He claimed the president violated the executive code of ethics by failing to inform and provide evidence to all relevant investigative authorities regarding the misuse of state funds.

Acting Public Protector, Kholeka Gcaleka is releasing her investigations report.

These include reports on the former Defense minister's trip to Zimbabwe in 2020 & the arrest of Zamaswazi Majozi, AKA Sphithiphithi Evaluator in relation to the July Unrest. @ewnreporter pic.twitter.com/PRkfEwD3HX Rakgadi (@motso_modise) September 30, 2022

#PublicProtector has also cleared the President in the investigation into a recording where he can be heard saying he was aware of how public funds were used for certain political campaigns within the ANC. @ewnreporter Rakgadi (@motso_modise) September 30, 2022

#PublicProtector Gcaleka says there is no evidence that the president contravened any provisions in the code. She also says what the president said had already been widely reported even at the Zondo Commission. @ewnreporter Rakgadi (@motso_modise) September 30, 2022

In the recording, President Ramaphosa can be heard admitting that he was aware that state funds were used for ANC purposes.

The finding, delivered by acting Public Protector Kholekha Gcaleka, said that the allegation by Dirks that the president contravened the executive ethics code was unsubstantiated.

"Evidence obtained indictates that prior to the president making these utterances, it was widely reported, even in the Zondo Commission, which was public, on the misuse of public funds by the ruling party for party political gains," Gcaleka said.

The Public Protector has also dismissed Dirks' allegation that it was shielding the president from scrutiny, saying it was unfounded.