Go

PP's office clears Ramaphosa over his knowledge of ANC's misuse of state funds

The complaint was brought by ANC member of Parliament Mervyn Dirks earlier this year.

President Cyril Ramaphosa virtually replying to oral questions of the hybrid sitting of the National Assembly. Picture: PresidencyZA/Twitter.
President Cyril Ramaphosa virtually replying to oral questions of the hybrid sitting of the National Assembly. Picture: PresidencyZA/Twitter.
30 September 2022 11:31

JOHANNESBURG - The Office of the Public Protector has cleared President Cyril Ramaphosa in the investigation into his knowledge of state funds being used for African National Congress (ANC) campaigns.

The complaint was brought by ANC member of Parliament Mervyn Dirks earlier this year.

He claimed the president violated the executive code of ethics by failing to inform and provide evidence to all relevant investigative authorities regarding the misuse of state funds.

In the recording, President Ramaphosa can be heard admitting that he was aware that state funds were used for ANC purposes.

The finding, delivered by acting Public Protector Kholekha Gcaleka, said that the allegation by Dirks that the president contravened the executive ethics code was unsubstantiated.

"Evidence obtained indictates that prior to the president making these utterances, it was widely reported, even in the Zondo Commission, which was public, on the misuse of public funds by the ruling party for party political gains," Gcaleka said.

The Public Protector has also dismissed Dirks' allegation that it was shielding the president from scrutiny, saying it was unfounded.

Timeline

More in Politics

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA