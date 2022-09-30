Power cuts impacting on funeral parlours' operations - federation

Federation chairperson, John Storom, said that load shedding created a paperwork bottleneck with Home Affairs, further delaying funerals.

JOHANNESBURG - The Funeral Federation of South Africa said that funeral parlours were struggling to keep their businesses operating with the persistent rolling power cuts.

The federation said they’ve had to hike their prices to cover expenses from the long-term use of generators.

Federation chairperson, John Storom, said that load shedding created a paperwork bottleneck with Home Affairs, further delaying funerals.

"One of the things we are having to do because of the increasing cost we also have to these costs to our clients and it's normally not acceptable. You charge clients one thing today and a week later you have to increase your cost," Storom said.