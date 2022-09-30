Phalatse's urgent bid to stop Joburg council sitting struck off court roll

The embattled mayor turned to the courts on an urgent basis, saying that the improper notice of the meetings at such short notice was unusual.

JOHANNESBURG - Mpho Phalatse’s urgent interdict to stop the Joburg council from removing her as mayor has been struck off the roll with costs by the High Court in Johannesburg.

Meanwhile, the council sitting went ahead on Friday morning and Phalatse was voted out in a landslide.

In her papers, Phalatse said that she first found out about two motions of no confidence against her from the media.

The latest was the first order of business for new Speaker, Colleen Makhubele.

But Phalatse said that this improper notice of the meeting rendered it invalid.