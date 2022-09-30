Phalatse launches urgent court bid to halt no-confidence motion against her

Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse maintained that due processes were not followed by newly-elected Speaker Colleen Makhubele when she called for the extraordinary sitting to debate her future.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse has launched an urgent court bid to try halt a motion of no confidence against her from going ahead.

The motion was tabled by the PAC several weeks ago, with an attempt to have it placed on the City of Joburg agenda by Makhubele previously halted by the high court.

Makhubele was told then that she was not the acting Speaker and could not call for a special meeting to deal with the issue. She’s since been elected Speaker and within less than 24 hours into her new role, Makhubele called for a special sitting.

Phalatse’s also claimed a criminal cabal is attempting to get its hands on the city’s coffers.

The mayor’s spokesperson, Mabine Seabe: "After becoming aware of the notice, attorneys were consulted for advice. As the first respondent, the Speaker of Council insists on acting unlawfully and was already given notice of her intentions by calling the meeting to be prudent to bring an application at the earliest opportunity."