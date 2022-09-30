Phaahla confirms major hospitals in SA now exempt from power cuts

Health Minister Joe Phaahla, joined by his deputy minister, Sibongiseni Dhlomo, gave an update on the extent that the power cuts were affecting the public sector's healthcare services.

CAPE TOWN - Health Minister Joe Phaahla says major hospitals in the country have been exempted from power cuts.

The ministers will also present government's interventions to mitigate the impact of the rolling power cuts.

The Health Department has met with power utility Eskom, the minister of public works and enterprises as well as municipal officials to discuss the issue.

"Of course, this may not be the case when there's a breakdown of cables in the supply through Eskom itself but in terms of planned and managed load shedding, these facilities have been guaranteed to be exempted, either directly through Eskom or through their local authorities."