No-confidence motion against Phalatse tabled in special Joburg council sitting

The DA in Joburg has refused to take part in the voting process, insisting that Friday's special sitting is unlawful.

JOHANNESBURG - A motion of no confidence against Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse has been tabled at the special sitting of council, with councillors expected to vote on a new mayor shortly.

Phalatse is fighting to stay in office, with her party, the Democratic Alliance (DA), attempting to halt proceedings while the High Court in Johannesburg hears arguments in an urgent bid to interdict the sitting.

DA councillors have insisted this is an unlawful sitting and its outcomes should be declared invalid.

It started the day by refusing to sign the register, ruling itself out of council activities for the day.

The council chambers have seen a series of disruptions as DA councillors attempted to create chaos in the House but newly-elected Speaker Colleen Makhubele said that this would not stop proceedings.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and African National Congress (ANC) said that voting would go ahead with or without the DA.