New Mayor Morero: JHB free from promises that have set it back by a century

Morero was elected unopposed on Friday afternoon, after 139 councillors passed a motion of no confidence against now-former mayor Mpho Phalatse earlier in the day.

JOHANNESBURG - Newly-elected City of Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero said the city was now free from 10 months of golden promises, which had done nothing but set it 100 years back.

In his short speech, Morero paid tribute to three former African National Congress (ANC) mayors Geoff Makhubo, Jolidee Matongo and Mpho Moerane who have all since passed on.

He also committed to focusing on the city’s main entities, which the ANC claimed had all been left on their knees.

Morero also used the opportunity to speak of the constant electricity challenges: “Joburg cannot continue to function in darkness when we have experience of resolving this problem. We have done it before and we can do it again. We have an energy sustainability strategy that will ensure the delivery of conventional power and integrate new distributed energy generation and energy storage facilities into the energy mix.”

Meanwhile, Phalatse told residents she would not give up without a fight following her ousting.

In a video posted on her Twitter account, she said her ousting unlawful and would challenge it: “What happened today is an injustice and it is unlawful. We are just waiting for the courts to redeem the residents of Johannesburg from what has happened here today. We believe in our judicial system and believe that justice will be served.”