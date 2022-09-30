Mabe on ANC’s Morero elected as JHB mayor: We’re taking city back to glory days

Phalatse left office on Friday through a motion of no confidence.

CAPE TOWN - African National Congress (ANC) spokesperson Pule Mabe told the media on Friday that the party's taking Joburg "back to its glory days", following the successful removal of Democratic Alliance Mayor Mpho Phalatse.

She failed to stop the vote after her interdict application was also struck off the roll in the high court.

Mabe briefed the media about the status of branch general meetings as the ANC prepared for its 55th elective conference in December.

But Mabe also took the time to reflect on the motion of no confidence that played out in Johannesburg.

The ANC’s Dada Morero became the new City of Joburg mayor after he was elected unopposed.

“Every partner has got their own voice and must be listened to. It’s time for others to now sit and learn a few things. So they’ll be able to learn, they will see. We are taking the city back to its days of glory and we start moving ahead,” Mabe said.

On the issue of branch general meetings, Mabe said the party was happy its structures were expressing themselves on leadership preferences.

“We're encouraged that our people have gone out in their numbers to make their voices heard on who they want to lead them come the national conference, but of course, that process will be fully verified,” he added.

