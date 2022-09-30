Lesufi slams DA for walking out during JHB council sitting: 'Indeed a shame’

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng African National Congress (ANC) chair Panyaza Lesufi on Friday hit out at the Democratic Alliance (DA) over its behaviour in council during a sitting which saw the removal of its mayor, Mpho Phalatse.

He told journalists during an impromptu media briefing following the election of the ANC’s Dada Morero as the new Joburg mayor that it was unlawful for the DA’s councillors to walk out of the sitting.

Lesufi called for the DA to be held accountable for its actions.

All efforts by the DA to halt the extraordinary sitting from going ahead failed, including a court bid to interdict the sitting.

Lesufi, borrowing from tough lessons learned in the chaotic coalition politics in Tshwane during the last administration, said the DA was wrong to walk away from the council.

The Constitutional Court previously ruled that the Economic Freedom Fighters in the capital city were wrong to stage walk-outs during sittings.

Lesufi, describing its conduct as disrespectful, said this showed the DA had no regard for democracy.

“They further took the ANC in Tshwane to the Constitutional Court for walking out of council and they won and celebrated. Today [Friday], they are doing exactly the opposite of what they went to court to do. And for them to claim to be a democratic party is indeed a shame,” he said.

Lesufi insisted proper processes were in place ahead of Friday’s sitting.

Meanwhile, the ANC in the region which is back in charge of South Africa’s economic hub is committed to rebuilding its finances.

